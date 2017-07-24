Looking for a job? Watch out for recruitment scams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The developers of recruitment sites across the internet are warning the public about a set of scams that prey upon those who are looking for work.

Victims think they’re getting a great job offer, but in reality they’re losing their identity.

Scammers lurk among the websites that many people use to look for jobs, and our research discovered the way they target their victims.

It begins with a phone call. A person claiming to be a recruiter with a well-known company will say your online resume has been matched to a job, and they are interested in hiring you. Because the scammer has access to your resume, he knows enough about you to sound legit.

But within moments, the situation gets dicey. After chatting you up, the scammer asks you to fill out an IRS W-4 form and send it to an address. He also asks for you to send in a voided check as part of the “pre-employment process”.

Once you’ve done that, the criminals have your social security number and bank account information, and you are set up for identity theft, loss of funds in your bank account, or worse.

To safeguard yourself from job site scams, it’s important to:

ask for client references & check them out

search for this person’s identity on the web page of the company he claims to represent to see if his name shows up

Do a Google search of the person’s name plus word “scam” to see if there’s been any complaints about him.

Although you might be flattered that a Fortune 500 company wants you to work for them, remember, no recruiter needs your social security number or bank account info.

That’s a huge red flag being waved in your face.

If you’d like more advice on how to avoid job recruiter scams, visit this link from Zip Recruiter.

Email CBS North Carolina’s Steve Sbraccia if you have a consumer issue.