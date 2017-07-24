Mom of 2 found dead down embankment after Moore County crash

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of two was found dead down an embankment following a single-vehicle crash in Moore County near Cameron, Frank Staples with Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue said.

Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue, Moore County EMS and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a call regarding a crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of South Plank Road.

Staples said that upon arrival, they were told there was no one in the car. After a search, authorities found a victim found an embankment and unresponsive. More emergency units arrived on scene and a call was made for Carolina AirCare to pick up the victim, Staples said. Not long after making the call for the helicopter, medics on scene declared the woman dead and the helicopter was canceled.

The victim was in her 30s, Staples said. Diapers were found scattered around the wreck scene so first responders began a search in the area for any children. Authorities learned that the woman’s two children were safe with other people, according to Staples.

Highway patrol troopers are investigating the crash.

The scene wasn’t cleared until around 1 a.m. Sunday.