NC church intern facing multiple child sex charges

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — A 19-year-old North Carolina man has been arrested on multiple child sex charges.

The Daily Herald of Roanoke Rapids reports Edmond Tyler Baird was arrested Saturday after an investigation by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office concluded that he had an ongoing and continuous sexual relationship with a minor for the past several months.

Baird, of Roanoke Rapids, had recently married and started a summer ministry internship at East Tenth Street Church of Christ. Sheriff Wes Tripp and church minister David Chapman say there’s no indication that the victim was connected to the church.

Baird faces charges of four counts of statutory rape of a child and six counts of statutory sexual offense with a child. He’s due in court Aug. 16. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.rrdailyherald.com/