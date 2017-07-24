NC church intern facing multiple child sex charges

By Published:

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (AP) — A 19-year-old North Carolina man has been arrested on multiple child sex charges.

CLICK FOR GALLERY OF N.C. MUGSHOTS

The Daily Herald of Roanoke Rapids reports Edmond Tyler Baird was arrested Saturday after an investigation by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office concluded that he had an ongoing and continuous sexual relationship with a minor for the past several months.

Baird, of Roanoke Rapids, had recently married and started a summer ministry internship at East Tenth Street Church of Christ. Sheriff Wes Tripp and church minister David Chapman say there’s no indication that the victim was connected to the church.

Baird faces charges of four counts of statutory rape of a child and six counts of statutory sexual offense with a child. He’s due in court Aug. 16. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.rrdailyherald.com/

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s