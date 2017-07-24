NC island motel landlord shoots, kills man with knife, reports say

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in Oak Island over the weekend.

According to Chief Greg Jordan, Michael Christopher Auvil, 36, was fatally shot during an “isolated incident” Saturday night. Jordan said all parties involved in the shooting have been identified and he doesn’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting occurred in the area of Keziah Street and Ocean Drive around 11:15 pm. When police arrived at the scene they found that there had been an altercation at the location and Auvil had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jordan said his department is consulting with the District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

According to witnesses, a man — later identified as Auvil — who used to live in the Driftwood Motel pulled a knife on the motel landlord. Witnesses said when Auvil came closer, the landlord acted in self-defense and shot and killed him.

The incident shocked beach-goers like Elizabeth Finley, who heard the shots last night.

“It was like a thunk thunk. It was maybe two in a row, and we thought maybe the kids had fallen out of bed,” Finley said.

“It’s so quiet and a family friendly and a low-key place where you don’t expect any action or crime,” she said.

Locals were surprised by the news as well.

“Those are the two furthest people that I would think would get in any predicament like that,” Boo Potter said.

