NC man charged with murder-for-hire plot against wife

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A murder-for-hire plot was thwarted Sunday after a man attempted to hire someone to kill his wife, Greenville police said.

James Smith, 35, was charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

Greenville police said they received a call at about 7 a.m. Sunday from someone who reported a man, whom he met through mutual acquaintances, had tried to hire him to kill his wife.

Police immediately began to investigate and said their efforts, including an undercover operation, allowed them to collect enough evidence to support the caller’s claims.

Smith was arrested within 12 hours of the call.

He had his first court appearance Monday morning and remains in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million dollar bond.

Investigators said they are still working to determine a motive for the scheme.