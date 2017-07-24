NC massage parlor where prostitutes worked is raided, police say

Published:
WFMY photo of the massage parlor.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Greensboro police Monday raided a massage parlor on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

Investigators said the massage parlor was operating out of rented space but did not have a name.

Authorities also said two women who were working there did not have their massage licenses. Investigators also said the women were prostituting while working at the parlor.

Police said the business started in June. They began investigating after receiving numerous complaints from citizens and people around the shop.

The shop had a neon foot in the window which is a symbol for prostitution massage parlor, according to police.

Police said the owner is from Virginia and will be charged with a felony for promoting prostitution. Authorities also arrested two others.

