NC sheriff warns of failure to appear phone scam

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina sheriff is warning residents about a phone scam after receiving several complaints about it Monday.

The phone scam involves a false claim that the target is in trouble for failing to make a court appearance, according to Moore County Sheriff Neil Godfrey.

Godfrey said that the scammer poses as a Moore County deputy during the calls.

The calls claim that people who failed to appear in court can make a payment to the caller to “clear up” the false failure to appear problem, Godfrey said.

“At no time will a deputy sheriff contact (residents) asking for money related to arrest warrants,” Godfrey said in a news release.

If anyone receives such a call they should report it to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931.

