NC spending $31 million to put in 10,000 LED lights along highways

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is putting in new lights along state highways to provide a brighter drive at night.

More than 10,000 light bulbs will be replaced with longer lasting and more cost-effective LED lights along roads like I-540, I-440, and I-95. Some busy secondary roads will get them as well.

The state is paying two companies about $31 million to get the job done. They say that loan will be paid back through a guaranteed savings of $56 million over 15 years.

“So let’s say in year five we’re expecting $4,000 in savings. If we don’t make it, part of the contract has the contractor making up the difference. So this is a guaranteed savings. It’s not, ‘we hope to have this much savings,’ we will have this much savings,” said Steve Abbott with N.C. DOT.

Abbott says they’ll start making the changes in September. They’ll also replace bulbs at rest stops, visitor centers and weigh stations across the state.