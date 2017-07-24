NC spending $31 million to put in 10,000 LED lights along highways

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is putting in new lights along state highways to provide a brighter drive at night.

More than 10,000 light bulbs will be replaced with longer lasting and more cost-effective LED lights along roads like I-540, I-440, and I-95. Some busy secondary roads will get them as well.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The state is paying two companies about $31 million to get the job done. They say that loan will be paid back through a guaranteed savings of $56 million over 15 years.

“So let’s say in year five we’re expecting $4,000 in savings. If we don’t make it, part of the contract has the contractor making up the difference. So this is a guaranteed savings. It’s not, ‘we hope to have this much savings,’ we will have this much savings,” said Steve Abbott with N.C. DOT.

Abbott says they’ll start making the changes in September. They’ll also replace bulbs at rest stops, visitor centers and weigh stations across the state.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s