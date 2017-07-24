NC teen opens fire into car after seeing girlfriend with her ex-boyfriend, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teen used a stolen gun to open fire into a vehicle after he saw his girlfriend with her ex-boyfriend over the weekend, Greenville police said.

J’Brian Moore, 19, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into property and possession of a stolen firearm.

The Greenville Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit responded to the 400 block of W. 3rd Street at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday about a report of shots fired.

Police found Moore inside an apartment where officers said he told them he became enraged after he saw his girlfriend in a vehicle with her ex-boyfriend.

Once Moore’s girlfriend exited the vehicle, Moore shot several times into the car in the direction of her ex-boyfriend, officers said.

The victim was not injured.

During the investigation, officers discovered the gun Moore used was reported stolen earlier this year, police said.

Moore was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.