NC wife tried to hire hitman to kill husband, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) — A woman in Gaston County was arrested and charged with hiring someone to kill her husband, according to Gastonia police.

Jessica Philbeck, 31, was booked into jail Monday for soliciting murder.

She was placed under a $1 million bond.

Police say the person Philbeck allegedly tried to hire reported it to officials. The investigation began in mid-July.

Police say she and her husband are separated.

Investigators have not released any further information.

