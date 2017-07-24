NCDOT puts in new lights on highways

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is installing new lights along state highways to brighten up your nightly drive.

More than 10,000 light bulbs will be replaced with longer lasting and more cost-effective LED lights along roads like 540, 440, and Interstate-95. Some busy secondary roads will get new lighting solutions as well.

The state is paying a pair of companies about $31 million to get the job done, and say that the loan will be paid back through a guaranteed savings of $56 million over 15 years.

“So let’s say in year five we’re expecting four thousand dollars in savings. If we don’t make it, part of the contract has the contractor making up the difference,” said NCDOT’s Steve Abbott. “So this is a guaranteed savings. It’s not, ‘we hope to have this much savings,’ we will have this much savings.”

Abbott says the department will start making the changes in September, and will also be replacing bulbs at rest stops, visitor centers and weigh stations across North Carolina.