NJ man charged with trafficking 2 women, forcing them into sexual slavery in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A New Jersey man is facing multiple charges for trafficking two women in Cary, plying them with heroin and holding them in sexual servitude, according to a magistrate’s order obtained by CBS North Carolina.

Mark Benavidez, 36, of Passaic, New Jersey, is charged with two counts of felony human trafficking adult victim, two counts of sexual servitude adult victim, and one count of misdemeanor aid and abet prostitution.

He is accused of recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting or obtaining two women “with the intent that the other person be held in sexual servitude” and that they make money by “providing sexual favors to others,” the magistrate’s order states.

Benavidez is also accused of plying the women with heroin and then “taking advantage of the sickness that accompanies the heroin usage for the purposes of making money by way of the victim performing sexual acts for that money.”

The documents show that any money made by the two women was to be turned over to the 36-year-old New Jersey man.

The crimes are said to have been committed in Cary on July 21, the magistrate’s order shows.

Benavidez was given a $502,000 secured bond for all charges and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center.