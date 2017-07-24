Parents and their toddler injured in Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 1-year-old child and the child’s parents went to the hospital with minor injuries following a two-car accident that happened on Wake Forest Road and E Six Forks Road, police said.

Raleigh Police said that officers were still trying to determine the cause.

The accident happened around 11:20 p.m. on Monday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Wake Forest Road at Six Forks Road was temporarily closed beginning at 11:30 p.m. and was expected to reopen at 1:32 a.m.