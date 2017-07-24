Phelps loses by two seconds to simulated shark, but fans are the ones angry

SILVER SPRING, MD (AP/WCMH) – Michael Phelps has finally met his match in the water: a “great white shark.”

The Olympic champion swimmer was bested Sunday night in the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week special “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.”

But Phelps didn’t swim with a real shark. He competed in the ocean against a computer-simulated fish based on data on the swimming speed of sharks.

Phelps was outfitted with a wetsuit and a monofin to mimic a shark’s powerful tail. He finished the 100 meter race in 38 seconds, two seconds slower than the simulated shark.

Phelps tweeted Sunday that he’d like a rematch, but in warmer water.

However, it was the viewers who were upset with the race. Not because Phelps lost, but of the fake shark used during the match.

America's collective disappointment when we realized that #PhelpsVsShark is all just science and simulations: pic.twitter.com/bTww7dAWm3 — Lindsey Barr (@simply_lindsey) July 24, 2017

Call me crazy but I thought they were gonna put Phelps up against a real shark not a simulation. I feel robbed. #SharkWeek #PhelpsVsShark pic.twitter.com/XgdEphkl6m — Meg Conley (@MegDownSouth) July 24, 2017

Don't say Phelps is racing a shark if you're not going to put him against an actual shark #PhelpsVsShark #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/qy1mlApUiz — Breyanna Davis (@breyannachenal) July 24, 2017

Last night will forever be a sad day in human history. But what a night for the shark community. #PhelpsVsShark — Tyler Fischer (@Tyler_Fischer_) July 24, 2017