Police searching for man in Hillsborough bank robbery

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police have released images of a bank robber who hit a bank in town on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The robbery happened around 3:10 p.m. at the BB&T at 351 S. Churton Street, according to authorities.

The man walked into the bank, demanded cash from a teller and fled with the money.

No one was hurt and no weapon was mentioned by officials.

The suspect is described as a slim man with a full beard that came to a point, police said.

The suspect is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall and was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, brown boots underneath the pants, black-framed eyeglasses and a blue bucket/floppy hat.