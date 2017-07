STALEY, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Chatham County animal control officers captured a Burmese python that was on the loose in a storage facility.

On Saturday, Officers Kelly Rouse and Kelsey Pepper were able to locate and capture the snake at the storage facility on Highway 421, Animal Services said.

The python was transported to CCSB Reptile Rescue and Rehab in Kernersville where it will be cared for.