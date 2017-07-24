Raleigh police, DA’s office helping investigate 3 NC State sex assaults

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina University State Police are bringing in the Wake County District Attorney’s Office and Raleigh Police to help investigate three sexual assaults reported to have happened Friday night on campus.

Police say the incidents happened in Timber Hall in Wolf Village. The assaults were reported at one party over a time span of a couple hours late Friday night.

N.C. State University Police Chief Jack Moorman says they’re still taking statements and gathering evidence for their investigation. He says school staff alerted his department of the assaults Saturday night.

They waited until late Sunday morning to send out an alert to the whole campus.

“You want to make sure you send out a timely notification, but you don’t want to compromise your investigation in terms of allowing suspects sufficient opportunity to eliminate evidence or get a story together,” said Moorman.

Moorman says his department’s four investigators are all on the case. Three female students reported the crimes were committed by more than one male student, and that everyone involved knew each other.

Police won’t release any more information about the students, and will not say if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Moorman says they have 56 officers in the department, along with security guards that patrol the campus and staff inside the dorms that are there to monitor students. But, he says a safe campus is more than just how many eyes you have on the lookout.

“It takes all of us working together through education, through providing resources, through being a part of the campus community that values that sense of safety,” said Moorman.

Chief Moorman says they have no timeline for this investigation.

No charges have been made at this time, but they are working with the District Attorney’s Office and Raleigh Police to decide if and when that will happen.