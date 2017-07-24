Report: Dump truck driver had ‘fatigue’ while swerving, crashing in Wake County

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a dump truck was listed as having “fatigue” when the truck was caught on video dangerously swerving along a Wake County road last week, according to an incident report released Monday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday morning along Piney Grove-Wilbon Road and ended when the truck finally ran a stop sign at an intersection and into a soybean field.

Another driver caught the incident on video and blocked the truck after it ended up in the field.

“There were a lot of innocent people … that are very lucky that they were not killed or seriously injured,” said driver Tony Spainhour, who captured the video.

The crash report said that the driver “operated (the) vehicle in erratic, reckless, careless, negligent or aggressive manner.”

After the dump truck went into the field, Spainhour blocked the driveway.

“My goal at that time was to make sure he did not get back on the highway,” he said.

He checked on the driver, whom he describes as having been incoherent at that point. The crash report, however, says the driver was not injured.

“I asked him to set the brake on the truck, he didn’t know how to do that,” he said. “I asked him to turn the truck off. He didn’t know how to do that.”

State troopers and ambulances responded, but witnesses said they didn’t take the driver away.

Patrick Michael Chapin, 52, of Clayton, was charged with careless and reckless driving at the scene.

Workers at a nearby convenience store said they were surprised when the driver came in for a snack.

“The driver himself actually said to me he was surprised he was let go,” Bryan Berry said.

The store workers described the driver as appearing to struggle to stand.

On Monday, Sgt. Baker with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said he “cannot advise about Mr. Chapin’s ability to stand or his current state after the collision.”