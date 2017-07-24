Some Durham residents want Guess Road’s speed limit increased



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Some Durham neighbors wants the speed limit on Guess Road increased.

But, well before any changes are made to the five-lane road, engineers with the City’s Transportation Department will have to come out and take a look things such as the road alignment, sight distance, and crash history.

Guess Road is one of the busiest and longest roads in Durham. The speed limit is 35.

“Raising the speed limit would be fine but no more than like 45 miles per hour,” said James Garrison.

Garrison has been living off Guess Road for almost 30 years.

He says it’s time to increase the speed limit.

But Delores McNair, who uses Guess Road every day for work, disagrees.

“I don’t think it’s too slow or too fast,” said McNair. “I think it’s what’s realistic. They want 35 for safety. In all honestly, I think on average most people are doing 40-45.”

Durham’s Traffic Engineering Department would first have to conduct a study.

If it’s determined a higher speed limit is safe and reasonable, it would have to then get the OK from the state.

Once an ordinance is passed and new signs are up, the new speed limit would be enforced.

Garrison says the 35 mph speed limit is a problem when you have drivers speeding and those following the law on the road together.

He thinks a faster speed limit would be safer.

“I think sometimes you can cause a traffic accident by people rushing,” said Garrison. “I think if people knew it was normal to drive 45, then it wouldn’t be as aggravating to other people driving the actual speed limit.”

One of McNair’s concerns with a 45 mph speed limit is the safety of drivers pulling out from side streets.

“The residents, like myself, who like to travel the road, who live here, we’re going to need to get out on the road, and there are going to be those late people, I’d like to say ‘it’s not me,’ but they’re going to jump out there, and even at 35, it’s dangerous,” said McNair. “But that extra 10 miles could go from a fender-bender to a life loss.

Both drivers did mention they’d like the road to be safe for children catching the bus on Guess Road.

The City says its conducted studies before on this street, but this speed limit has not changed.