Starbucks customer brawls with knife-wielding robber



Fresno, Calif. (CBS47) – A customer who visited a Starbucks in North Fresno is recovering tonight after being stabbed while fighting off a robbery suspect. Investigators say the attempted robbery happened at around 5:30 Thursday evening at the Starbucks on Golden State near Herndon and Highway 99. Investigators say a man wearing a blue mask came into this Starbucks carrying a knife and a fake gun ready to rob the store.

At the time of the robbery attempt at this Starbucks near Herndon and 99 there were six employees inside and two customers. Investigators say the suspect used his knife to threaten the clerk and demand money– but right when the clerk was set to hand over the money a man drinking coffee inside the Starbucks decided to fight back.

“The suspect stabbed the victim in his upper body, the confrontation continued and the victim was able to take the knife away from the suspect and they continued to fight . During that confrontation the victim stabbed the suspect several times and the suspect was able to flee from the Starbucks,” said Lt. Stephen Viveros of the Fresno Police Department.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene in a pickup truck and about 20 minutes later investigators believe they found the suspect and the truck at Ashlan and Fruit.

Now they are working with witnesses to tie that suspect back to the scene at Starbucks.

Investigators say there is blood and forensic evidence at the Starbucks store they are working with. The scene has needed to be closed for several hours.

The victim who fought off the suspect is in stable condition. The suspect is in critical condition.

Police leaders say this was a risky move by the victim to get involved with the suspect- during a robbery they suggest you be the best witness you can to provide information but it’s never recommended to take action. If you have any information that can help investigators call Fresno Police.