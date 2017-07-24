Tenn. parents charged with murder after toddler left in car overnight

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN/WATE) – Parents of a 2-year-old who had been left in a car overnight and died in Gatlinburg now face multiple charges.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined the Gatlinburg Police Department on July 14 after police were called to a home on Laurel Avenue.

When authorities arrived, the child was found dead. The 2-year-old was identified as Kipp Phillips.

During the course of their investigation, the TBI says agents developed information that led to the child’s parents as responsible for his death.

Anthony and Jade Phillips were then indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect.

The two were taken into custody at a home in Westmoreland. Both were booked into the Sumner County jail on $250,000 bond.

The Gatlinburg Police Department said the child’s mother called 911 around 2 p.m. on July 14 that a child had been left in a car on Laurel Avenue overnight.

“We believe they made the call when they got up. Their work schedule, they work late at night from the previous night and what we understand, the child was left in the car from the night before,” said Gatlinburg Police Chief Randall Brackins.

Police say the boy was found in the driveway of the home. The mother and father were both there.

“The mother was attempting CPR. Paramedics took over and was unable to revive the child,” Brackins said.