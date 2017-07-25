2 NC teens now charged in murder of ex-deputy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department has charged a second teenager in the shooting death of former Onslow County deputy William Joseph Clifton.

Caitlyn Emily Ridgeway, 18, of Jacksonville was charged with murder at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. She was taken into custody without incident.

The body of Clifton, 48, of Richlands, was found at 6:30 a.m.on Friday, July 7 in Woodlands Park in Jacksonville. Clifton was an Onslow County deputy until in February 2016.

Earlier this month, Will James Welch Jr., 18, of Jacksonville was charged with an open count of murder in connection with the incident.

Welch appeared in court on Monday.

When the judge asked if Welch would hire an attorney, Welch said he would talk to his mom, who nodded yes when the judge asked her if an attorney would be hired.

Welch’s next court date is scheduled for August 7. He was denied bond.

After Welch appeared in court, friends and family of William Clifton attended his funeral at New Life Ministries Church in Jacksonville.

“Jacksonville Police Detectives and NCIS Carolinas Field Office Special Agents have worked this joint investigation together since the morning of Friday, July 7 and conferred regularly with the Onslow County District Attorney’s Office,” said Captain Ashley Weaver, JPD Investigative Services Supervisor.

“We do not anticipate additional arrests. The investigation is open and we are unable to release additional information at this time.”

— CBS North Carolina contributed to this report