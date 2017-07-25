2nd teen charged with murder in fatal Durham park shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have charged a second teenage boy with murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month that killed one man and left a teen hospitalized.

Police charged Tyrece Jaquail Pettiford, 16, on Tuesday with murder, attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a minor.

EARLIER: 15-year-old charged with murder in Durham double shooting that left 1 dead

An unnamed 15-year-old had already been charged with murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the shooting.

Pettiford was already at the Durham County Jail on robbery and weapons charges brought by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies arrested him on July 13, the day after the fatal shooting at Rockwood Park.

RELATED: As shots rang out in Durham park, families took cover under playground equipment, called 911

That afternoon, 911 callers reported seeing two teens chasing and appearing to shoot a person.

According to police, Denzel Holloway, 27, and his cousin Sadontae’ Holloway, 17, were both shot.

Denzel Holloway was found dead at the scene, and Sadontae’ Holloway was found close to a nearby home suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip.