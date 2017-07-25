Be on the lookout for this monkey, police say

TERRELL, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Terrell are hoping to identify a man and his monkey after the primate is said to have bit a girl inside a Buc-ee’s convenience store off Interstate 20 last Friday.

According to a Facebook post, police want to make sure the monkey’s shots are up to date.

The monkey and his owner visited the store, at I-20 and FM 148, around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information that can identify the owner or the animal are asked to contact the police department at 469-474-2700.