Body of missing Chatham County teen recovered from lake

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The body of a Chatham County 18-year-old last seen July 19 was recovered from Sugar Lake early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Gabriel “Boone” Cummins had last been seen near Sugar Lake between 1 and 2 a.m. July 19.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, North Chatham Fire and Rescue, and First Health all responded to the area of 300 Sugar Lake Road around 5 p.m. July 19 in an effort to locate Cummins.

Bloodhounds, boats, rescue divers, and sonar were used to help locate the teen in the days following his disappearance.

Chatham County officials said the floor of Sugar Lake is “littered with old machinery and hazardous debris that would make further dive attempts a safety hazard for rescue personnel.”

Low water temperatures and limited visibility below 40 feet prevented divers from fully searching the lake.

Authorities returned to the lake Monday and deployed a remote operated vehicle which was able to locate the teen’s body in the lake.

It is believed Boone drowned. His body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s officer for an autopsy.

“This is a tragic loss of young life. On behalf of the entire Sheriff’s Office, I extend our condolences to Boone’s family,” Sheriff Mike Roberson said. “Our deputies and first responders have worked diligently to find answers. Unfortunately, the answers we find aren’t always pleasant. We had hoped to see Boone return home safely.”

