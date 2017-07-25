Break-in causes ‘extensive damage’ at Raleigh’s Galaxy Fun Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are wanted in connection with a break-in that occurred at Raleigh’s Galaxy Fun Park, according to the fun park’s Facebook page.

Galaxy Fun Park posted on their Facebook page Monday night that the break-in occurred “overnight.” Surveillance images appear to show that the crime occurred around 10:37 p.m. Sunday.

The two suspects “caused extensive damage to our locally owned business,” according to the fun park’s Facebook post.

The suspects have not been identified and the business is asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the incident to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335.

Galaxy Fun Park is located at 14460 Falls of Neuse Road and bills itself as Raleigh’s largest indoor fun park.

