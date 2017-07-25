Cary man’s vintage FBI surveillance van sells for nearly $19,000 on eBay

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Bidding on a Cary man’s vintage FBI surveillance van ended on eBay Monday afternoon and the winner will pay nearly $19,000 for the van, according to the auction page on the website.

Ginter Senfeldas said that he originally found the 1989 Dodge Ram 350, which he says was used in FBI investigations, for sale on a government auction website.

In the back of the van are many custom features, such as a toilet, extra 12-volt vehicle batteries, TV monitors and video recording equipment.

Senfeldas said that there are also microphones hidden on the exterior of the vehicle.

“We found out that there’s microphones as we took the side markers out of the van and there’s microphones hidden in headlights and taillights. That’s why there’s little holes everywhere,” he said.

Also inside were handcuffs, binoculars and even leftover video from an old FBI stakeout, Senfeldas said. There are several small “pinholes” in the vehicle where cameras can peer out without anyone outside noticing.

It has “everything you need to get the investigation done,” Senfeldas told CBS North Carolina.

Bidding started on July 17 at 99 cents and ended Monday with a final bid of $18,700. The winner’s information is being kept private.

The person who won the auction will need to pick the car up from Cary, according to the auction page.

The van received 47 bids from 19 eBay users.