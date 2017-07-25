Central NC shelter is full, officials plead for animal adoptions, waive fees

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County officials say the county’s shelter is full to the brim with cats and dogs, so they’re waiving adoption fees in a bid to get animals into homes.

There are 33 cats and 7 dogs that need adoption, officials said.

“The shelter is at capacity and Animal Services is unable to take in any more animals or address the backlog of service requests in the county until there is space,” officials said.

Officials also warned that if animals aren’t place, they will be forced to “take measures to reduce the shelter population.”

More information about shelter hours and animals available for adoption is here.