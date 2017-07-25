Chapel Hill police asking for help finding elderly man missing for 3 weeks

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man who went missing weeks ago.

Edward Joseph Sigel, 76, was last seen in the area of the Sunstone Apartments on Conner Drive and police report that friends have not heard from Sigel since July 4.

Sigel is described as being 5 foot 8 and weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray/white hair.

If you see Sigel or have any information on where he may be, call 911 or Orange County Communications at (919) 732-5063.