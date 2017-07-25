Colbert’s shows from Russian are winners for CBS

By Published:
Stephen Colbert
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2015, file photo, Stephen Colbert participates in "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" segment of the CBS Summer TCA Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Entertainment Industry Foundation said Tuesday, Aug. 18, that ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC will simultaneously air a one-hour fundraising special for education featuring Colbert, Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Bell, Matthew McConaughey and Gwyneth Paltrow, on Sept. 11. The special will have sketches and musical performances. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Russia may represent bad news for President Donald Trump. But not for his late-night nemesis, Stephen Colbert.

The CBS “Late Show” host scored his largest margin of victory since his debut week nearly two years ago for shows that featured segments filmed during his recent trip to Moscow and St. Petersburg.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The Nielsen company said the “Late Show” averaged 2.87 million viewers last week. That beat Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight” show on NBC, which had 2.42 million. Jimmy Kimmel on ABC averaged 1.62 million viewers.

Behind its summertime powerhouse, “America’s Got Talent,” NBC won another week in the prime-time ratings.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s