Colbert’s shows from Russian are winners for CBS

NEW YORK (AP) — Russia may represent bad news for President Donald Trump. But not for his late-night nemesis, Stephen Colbert.

The CBS “Late Show” host scored his largest margin of victory since his debut week nearly two years ago for shows that featured segments filmed during his recent trip to Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The Nielsen company said the “Late Show” averaged 2.87 million viewers last week. That beat Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight” show on NBC, which had 2.42 million. Jimmy Kimmel on ABC averaged 1.62 million viewers.

Behind its summertime powerhouse, “America’s Got Talent,” NBC won another week in the prime-time ratings.