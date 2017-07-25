Durham Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers, substitute teachers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Like many school districts, Durham needs bus drivers. LIKE MANY SCHOOL DISTRICTS,
The district is hoping to find some new drivers at a job fair Tuesday night.
- Tuesday, July 25
- 5 to 7 p.m.
- DPS Staff Development Center, 2107 Hillandale Rd., Durham
- Pre-register at https://goo.gl/1zmrwu
- Please bring your driver’s license and social security card to complete the application and background check on-site.
Durham Public School said it offers competitive wages and benefits.
Please contact the Human Resources Department at 919-560-3643 with questions.