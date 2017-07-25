Durham Public Schools looking to hire bus drivers, substitute teachers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Like many school districts, Durham needs bus drivers. LIKE MANY SCHOOL DISTRICTS,

The district is hoping to find some new drivers at a job fair Tuesday night.

Tuesday, July 25

5 to 7 p.m.

DPS Staff Development Center, 2107 Hillandale Rd., Durham

Pre-register at https://goo.gl/1zmrwu

Please bring your driver’s license and social security card to complete the application and background check on-site.

Durham Public School said it offers competitive wages and benefits.

Please contact the Human Resources Department at 919-560-3643 with questions.