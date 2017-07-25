ECU scientist has reservations concerning GenX

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People in Southeastern North Carolina are sounding the alarm after the state revealed a company discharged an unregulated chemical compound called, GenX, into the Cape Fear River.

Hundreds of thousands use the Cape Fear River as a drinking water source.

CBS North Carolina met with a scientist who is examining the potential health effects of GenX.

Dr. Jamie DeWitt said a colleague first contacted her about the water in the Cape Fear River.



She said her colleague told her, “We found levels of this in the Cape Fear River. We need to know if it’s toxic. We can’t find any information on it at all.”

So DeWitt, an associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology at ECU, went to work on the physical effects GenX could have.

“Exposure to GenX can increase liver weight, which is a hallmark sign of potential toxicity associated with this class of compounds,” said DeWitt.

She said there also could be potential immune system issues.

Gov. Roy Cooper has called on the SBI to look at whether a criminal investigation is warranted after the state revealed that Chemours, a chemical manufacturer, discharged Gen X, an unregulated compound, into the Cape Fear River near the Cumberland-Bladen County line with GenX flowing toward Wilmington.

The state told the company to stop the discharge.

We asked DeWitt if she is concerned with what she has been hearing.

“Oh, absolutely,” she said. “These compounds have very great value in industrial processes. But that is no reason for them to be leached or released out into the environment until we have a full understanding of their toxicity.”

DeWitt tells us if the level of GenX in the water stays below the latest state standards, then the water is safe to drink.

But she also believes it is a choice people should not have to make.

“We should be able to assume that our water is safe,” said DeWitt.

DeWitt will speak with other scientists at a public forum on the topic Wednesday night at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington. The forum will be hosted by Clean Cape Fear.

Chemours responded on Tuesday to CBS North Carolina’s request for comment. “We continue to work closely with local, state and federal officials to determine the appropriate next steps,” said Gary Cambre, Chemours Senior Communications Manager.