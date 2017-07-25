Fayetteville leaders update residents about delayed repairs of damaged dams

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville city leaders began a series of meetings Tuesday night to update the community on plans to rebuild dams impacted by Hurricane Matthew and a severe storm that preceded it.

Nine months after the hurricane, some neighbors are frustrated the city-owned dams still haven’t been repaired.

“Well, we thought it would be fixed in several months,” said Charles Speegle, who lives along Mirror Lake Drive.

The dam in that neighborhood was among several city-wide that were damaged. The road has been closed since the storm.

“It divides the neighborhood in half,” said Wayne Ham, who lives nearby.

City leaders told neighbors in the community the repairs are not expected to be completed until the end of 2018.

It’ll cost about $2.4 million, but FEMA will reimburse the city, said public services director Rob Stone.

“You have to go through all the federal requirements to make sure we can get the FEMA requirements that we can make sure we get reimbursed for those repairs,” said Stone.

While the city owns two dams that were impacted by the storm, there are several others that are privately owned.

Stone said homeowners in those communities would bear the majority of the cost for repairing them, if they choose to do that.

“The other ones, it’s a matter of working with the community to see what they’re willing to move forward with,” he said.

Over the next several days, city leaders will be meeting with the following communities:

Gables, Strickland Bridge, Loch Lomond and all other city private dams: There will be a meeting at City Hall Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m.

Arran Lakes: There will be a meeting at the Lake Rim Recreation Center on Monday, July 31, at 6 p.m.

Rayconda: There will be a meeting at the Lake Rim Recreation Center on Monday, July 31, at 7:30 p.m.

