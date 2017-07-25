Fayetteville man charged in deadly shooting during meeting about girlfriend

LUMBER BRIDGE, N.C. (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says they have a person in custody after a man was found shot in a parking lot early Tuesday morning.

Steven Lewis Lugo-Perez of Fayetteville has been charged with second-degree murder and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Gregory Harris Jr., 22, of Raeford was killed in a shooting, according to a news release from the Chief of Detectives Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the shooting happened Tuesday around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Café 71, which is also a gas station located in Lumber Bridge.

According to Thompson, the victim and several other men met Lugo-Perez to discuss a problem between one of the other men and Lugo-Perez’s girlfriend.

Harris was shot during an argument with Lugo-Perez, according to Thompson.

When deputies responded, they discovered the victim on the ground near the gas pumps, but there was no one at the scene to provide any details about what happened.

No one else was injured, officials say.

Investigators are conducting interviews and reviewing video surveillance in the area to assist with the investigation, Thompson said.