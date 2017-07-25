Fayetteville officials to meet with community regarding pedestrian safety

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple people have been hit while walking along roads in Fayetteville recently and the city is meeting with the community Tuesday morning in hopes of making pedestrian crossings safer.

In April, the city joined the North Carolina Department of Transportation in making a pedestrian master plan.

They created a website for people to report problem areas.

Officials will take the information gathered from the website and come up with ways to make walking safer.

City leaders, police, fire and engineering departments are holding a press conference Tuesday to talk about the issue.

Traffic engineer Lee Jernigan said it’s not all about engineering, but enforcement and education too. He said based on size, Fayetteville has had a higher rate of pedestrian incidents than other cities.

Some residents say there is definitely room for improvement.

“People should wait until they push the button and the can walk across the crosswalk. I think sometimes people just try to jaywalk really quickly because they want to get across the street,” said Joshua Choi.

The community meeting and press conference will be held at Westover High School’s recreation center. Police will be stopping drivers to give them information sheets to encourage safer driving, biking and walking.