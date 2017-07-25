Girl being helped by experimental NC drug killed by cancer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An 8-year-old girl who was receiving highly experimental cancer treatments using a drug developed at N.C. State University has died.

Philomena Stendardo’s death was confirmed by the head of the Live Like Bella Foundation, which worked to facilitate the girl’s access to the drug.

Philomena was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a rare, aggressive brain tumor, last September. The tumor was wrapped around her brain stem. Doctors couldn’t operate.

Radiation helped at first, but didn’t beat the cancer, which advanced to the point that her right side was paralyzed by March.

At the time, the drug developed by Dr. Kenneth Adler at North Carolina State University, had only been tried in petri dishes and mice.

But it was eventually given to Philomena as an experimental last resort. The family did report some improvement in her condition, but the cancer eventually overcame her.

