Heat continues today, 80s return Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a hot weekend across central North Carolina with temperatures in the triple-digits, Monday was cooler, but still above normal for this time of year. Monday will also be the hottest day of the week as cooler temperatures will eventually move in thanks in part to a weak cold front.

As that cold front moves into the area Tuesday, a few storms will once again be possible. It will still be hot with highs in the low 90s. That front will weaken to our south on Wednesday and there will only be a slight risk of a shower or storm, but temperatures will drop into the upper 80s for highs.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with highs near 90 and a small chance of a shower or storm. Another cold front will approach on Friday, bringing a better chance of showers and storms to the area. That front will slowly move to our south on Saturday, but still be close enough to produce the chance of a shower or storm. Highs will drop into the upper 80s. Sunday looks drier with temperatures in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Monday Night will become fair and warm. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a few PM showers or storms possible. The high will be 92. Winds will be southwest to south around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with some PM storms possible. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with isolated showers or storms possible. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny and pleasantly warm with nothing more than a stray shower or storm. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

