Home robots on the rise



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Household chores. We’ve all got them, but most of the time we do them because we have to – not because we want to.

But the days of doing them by hand may be numbered thanks to rapid developments in the home robotics industry.

The use of robots for industrial tasks is pretty common now but more companies have made efforts in recent years to expand into the home robotics market.

When the temps reach triple digits and the humidity is oppressive, mowing the lawn goes from being a chore to a genuine hassle. Sure, you can hire landscapers to do the job, but that’s expensive.

Now, there’s a mowing robot that will do it for you.

Established companies like Husqvarna and Honda, and startups like Robomow, alike have put their takes on the idea on sale, ranging in price from $900 to $2,700.

These automated grass cutters are the industry’s latest foray into the home robotics market and they have an appeal to some consumers that CBS North Carolina spoke with.

“Oh man, that would be awesome,” said Cameron Morgan. “I just mowed the lawn last night and it took 2 hours. If I had a machine to do that it would be awesome.”

Additionally, recently developed robots like the laundry-folding Foldimate and established machines like the Roomba vacuum cleaner are making their way into more and more homes.

“Robots are best designed for a single task. It allows us to make it cost effective, really doing that one job well,” explains iRobot CEO Colin Angle, whose company makes the Roomba.

The household robotics industry is exploding.

Back in 2014, when home robotics started to take off, people spent $673 million on household robots.

By 2019, the industry estimates that number to soar to $1.5 billion.

With that in mind, CBS North Carolina asked viewers what kind of robots they’d like to see in their homes in the future.

Evan Johnson says he’d like “something to clean my apartment a little bit. I go to school at Appalachian State, so something to clean the apartment would be awesome.”

Christine Tyre said, “I’d go for washing the laundry. I’m a little tired of doing that after 36 years.”

For Austin Owens, it’s a robot that will do one of the dirtiest jobs in the home.

“Cleaning the bathrooms. I hate doing it and it takes up my day.”

Helping to make robots more mainstream is the prevalence of smartphones. Gadgets like the iPhone or Android device living in your pocket are fueling the push into home robotics, because manufacturers are counting on people using apps to control their robots whether they’re at home or away.

If the market takes off as expected, perhaps one day in the future, home robots will be as mainstream as the refrigerator or microwave are in our homes today.

