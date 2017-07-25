‘I want answers…I’m not going to stop, period,’ says Cole Thomas’ dad

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The father of Cole Thomas, the 22-year-old who went missing in Benson in November 2016, said the four recent arrests in the case have been a relief, but his nightmare isn’t over yet.

Cole’s father, Chris Thomas, spoke with CBS North Carolina reporter Robert Richardson over the phone just after arriving back home in Florida. He had been in the area Thursday night through Sunday night looking for his son.

“It’s been real emotional. It was kind of a relief to see it,” Chris Thomas said of the four recent arrests in the case. “It’s been a nightmare with no information really as to when they were going to be in custody.”

Julian Valles Jr., 34, of Dudley, Anthony Ridell James Jr., 26, of Mt. Olive, and Rudolfo DeLeon Jr., 27, of Mt. Olive, were arrested and charged on July 17 in connection with Cole Thomas’ disappearance. He was last seen in Benson on Nov. 25, 2016.

They all face charges of felony concealment of a death. Valles also faces three counts of felony obstruction of justice, and James is facing one count of felony obstruction of justice in connection with Cole Thomas’ disappearance.

Benson police announced Tuesday that a fourth man, Jeremy Brian Carpenter, 42, of Taylor Falls, Minnesota, was arrested July 18 in Minnesota in connection to the case.

Carpenter was held in Minnesota, pending the extradition process, and transferred to North Carolina on Monday for a court hearing on charges of felony conceal/fail to report a death and four counts of felony obstruction of justice, police said.

In late November, two men — Carpenter and Valles — told police that Thomas was driving the car they were riding in on Nov. 25, 2016, when he parked in a Benson intersection and ran from the car, taking the keys with him. Cole Thomas hasn’t been seen since.

All four men are now being held in the Johnston County Jail. DeLeon’s bond was set at $1 million secured. Valles’ was set at $750,000 secured. James’ was set at $350,000. Carpenter is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

Chris Thomas said the time leading up to the arrests of Valles, James, DeLeon and Carpenter were frustrating.

“We all have known the four people involved this whole time. That’s what was blowing me away this whole time. You knew who they were,” he said. “So many stories told, so many lies. They’re definitely hiding the truth. I’m just glad they’ve finally put them in jail and I hope somebody talks.”

Although Chris Thomas said he’s hopeful that one of the four suspects talks and provides information on his son’s whereabouts, he’s not going to stop looking.

“I searched Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Searched every day while I was [in Benson]. They have had searches every few weekends and I’ve tried to come up often,” he said. “This weekend didn’t turn up nothing, but I’m not going to give up. I’m not going to quit. For the people that don’t know me, I’m not going to stop, period.”

Chris Thomas said the search for his son has only just begun.

“That’s my son and I want answers. Whether I have to spend a ton of money, whatever I have to do, I’m going to keep pushing,” he said. “It’s been eight months, for me it’s just the beginning, but I hope it will soon be the end.”

Authorities have not released any more information on the case aside from news of the most recent arrest.