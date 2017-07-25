Johnston County community baffled to receive unsolicited government money



CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A $30,000 downtown revitalization grant is going to a Johnston County community that doesn’t just lack a downtown but isn’t even an official town.

That caused a little confusion among community leaders in Cleveland. The unincorporated township has about 27,000 people but none of them have a Cleveland address.

“We have Smithfield, Clayton, and Garner addresses, and that’s just due to not being a town,” Cleveland Fire Chief Chris Ellington said. “There’s even different phone exchanges.”

So it came as a surprise when Ellington and Kim Lawter, the executive director of the Greater Area Chamber of Commerce, learned in early July about the state budget including $30,000 in funding for downtown revitalization.

“Where would downtown be?” Lawter said.

“This is (Interstate) 40-42. It could be here. It could be Cleveland School Road where the fire department is. It’s never been decided so it could be anywhere.”

The Chamber of Commerce office is in Garner.

Chamber board members began making calls to the area’s state representatives, Larry Strickland and Donna White, to ask what the money is for and how it is supposed to be used. Lawter said the answer turned out to be economic development.

“It was put in a budget line item of downtown revitalization because there was nowhere else to put that money,” she said.

“The money has been given to the Johnston County Commissioners. Because they are our council basically, and the question is, where does it go? There’s lots of opportunities but how do you get it? How does it get back into the community?”

Johnston County Manager Rick Hester said Strickland inquired earlier in the year about Cleveland’s particular needs for funding. Hester said recreation is an area which could see improvement as there are not any public parks in the area.

Cleveland’s fire chief said some people expressed concerns about the funding also serving as an incentive for incorporation.

“It is in no way to push us to incorporation. Speaking with the representatives over the last couple of days, it was made very clear they want us to decide what to do with the money. It’s not for them to decide, they wanted to help our unincorporated area out,” Ellington said.

“I think it’s an awesome opportunity for our community to decide how we want to spend the money and how we want to grow.”

Strickland and White did not respond to requests Tuesday for comment about what led to this funding.