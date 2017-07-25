Man exposes genitals to women on Cape Fear River Trail in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said two women reported seeing a man expose his genitals to them while on the Cape Fear River Trail Monday afternoon.

The women were walking near the 0.4 mile marker around 3:10 p.m. when they saw a man standing near the wood line with his genitals exposed, police said.

The women then ran to the Jordan Soccer Complex and called 911.

Responding officers were unable to locate a suspect.

Fayetteville police encourage those who use the trail to walk in pairs and have a cell phone with them. Emergency call boxes are positioned along the trail as well.

Anyone with information concerning this incident, can call Detective P. Matrafailo with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 322-4101 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.