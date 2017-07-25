Minnesota man charged with concealing a death in connection with Cole Thomas case

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth man has been arrested and charged in the disappearance of Cole Thomas, Benson police said Tuesday.

Jeremy Brian Carpenter, 42, of Taylor Falls, Minnesota, was arrested July 18 in Minnesota in connection to the case, police said.

On July 18, law enforcement officials in Minnesota arrested Carpenter in Scandia, Minnesota, after acting upon information provided by investigators from the Benson Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Benson police said.

Carpenter was held in Minnesota, pending the extradition process, and transferred to North Carolina on Monday for a court hearing on charges of felony conceal/fail to report a death and four counts of felony obstruction of justice.

Carpenter was named along with Julian Valles Jr., 34, of Dudley, in a search warrant related to the Thomas case that was obtained months ago by CBS North Carolina. Carpenter was named as someone who knew Thomas before his disappearance.

In late November, two men — Carpenter and Valles — told police that Thomas was driving the car they were riding in on Nov. 25, 2016, when he parked in a Benson intersection and ran from the car, taking the keys with him.

Thomas was 22 when he disappeared.

As police tried to figure out what happened to Thomas, his mother and father came to Benson to make a personal appeal to local businesses, asking them to put up posters. Ultimately, officers from the town’s police and the State Bureau of Investigations conducted dozens of searches in the Benson area in the months following his disappearance but came up empty.

Valles, Anthony Ridell James Jr., 26, of Mt. Olive, and Rudolfo DeLeon Jr., 27, of Mt. Olive, were arrested and charged on July 17. They all face charges of felony concealment of a death. Valles also faces three counts of felony obstruction of justice, and James is facing one count of felony obstruction of justice in connection with Cole Thomas’ disappearance.

Valles is listed in a previous search warrant as someone who knows Thomas. On Nov. 25, 2016, Valles told Benson police he was in the car with Thomas the night Thomas disappeared, the search warrant said.

Investigators presented evidence to a Johnston County Grand Jury two weeks ago. The grand jury returned indictments, and arrests were made July 17 by Benson police, the sheriff’s offices in Wayne and Harnett counties and the SBI.

DeLeon’s bond was set at $1 million secured. Valles’ was set at $750,000 secured. James’ was set at $350,000. The three are being held in the Johnston County Jail.

Carpenter is being held in the Johnston County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.