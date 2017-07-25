NC 8-year-old hit by train has life-threatening injuries, police say

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An 8-year-old airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after being hit by a train in New Bern Monday afternoon suffered life-threatening injuries, according to New Bern police.

New Bern police said they received a call around 3:38 p.m. that a child was hit while playing on railroad property near National Avenue near the intersection of Biddle and F streets.

The child was rushed to the hospital as first responders attempted to save one of the child’s limbs.

New Bern police said the child was taken to CarolinaEast Health Systems and airlifted to Vidant Health for further treatment of his injuries.

The child was local and lived near the tracks, New Bern police said.

Police said they have no update on his condition.

The New Bern Police Department said they working in conjunction with Norfolk Southern Railroad to determine the cause of the accident.