NCCU blood drive to honor Capitol police hero, alumnus David Bailey

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University will honor alumnus and United States Capitol Police hero David Bailey with a blood drive Tuesday at the school.

Bailey, 32, was working as a member of the Capitol police force on June 14 when James T. Hodgkinson opened fire at a Congressional Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. He has been hailed a hero after exchanging gunfire and hitting Hodgkinson, who later died at the hospital.

“This year, our annual summer blood drive is being held in honor of David Bailey’s dedication to the university motto ‘Truth and Service,’” said Lois Pettiford, assistant in the Department of Public Health Education, which sponsors the blood drive. “He demonstrated those traits as an undergraduate student and as an Eagle alumnus.”

School officials said Bailey assisted with a number of blood collection events while he was a student at the university. He often helped organize blood drives at the Alphonso Elder Student Union and recruited his Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity brothers.

NCCU has been recognized by the American Red Cross on multiple occasions for outstanding blood drive collections, according to a news release.

“Historically, this university has been a model collector of blood donations, particularly of minority blood, and is recognized by the Red Cross as a model,” said Seronda Robinson, chair of the Department of Public Health Education.

Many colleges and high schools skip such events in the summer months because most students are away, but NCCU has made a point to continue the drives every summer, Robinson said.

The blood drive is being held Tuesday at the Student Union from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Almost anyone who is healthy, weighs more than 110 pounds and is 18 years old, or 17 with parental consent, can give blood.

According to a news release, the use of prescription or non-prescription drugs, smoking, or having professional tattoos do not prohibit donors from giving participating. The phlebotomy staff will screen all donations for the presence of HIV and those results are confidential, Robinson said.

For more information, please contact the Department of Public Health Education at 919-530-6422.