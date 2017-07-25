‘On mom’s grave’: Virginia gun shop marquee exposes personal rift

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Ron Hess has owned his gun shop on Tidewater Drive for 32 years, but he’s been turning heads outside his business for the last seven months.

The marquee in front of Ron Hess Guns & Tackle reads: “On mom’s grave [he] still owes me $1,155.”

“Everybody’s talking about it when they get to the light. You stop and you look up,” said Pastor Angela Billings, who has wondered about the back story of the sign since it went up in December.

Hess says the story starts in the summer of 2015. He says a longtime customer and friend came into his shop and asked him for money.

“He said he was short on rent. He was having trouble making his payment,” recalled Hess.

Hess says he gave his friend $1,140 only after he made a promise.

“He raised his hand. He said, ‘On my mom’s grave, before the end of the summer, I’ll pay you back.’”

Summer came and went.

By Christmas 2016, Hess posted the sign: “On mom’s grave [he] still owes me $1,155.”

“He really owes me $1,140 but I didn’t have the 40 to put up there so I used two fives. A little interest maybe, $15.”

Susan Clark, who owns a hair salon nearby, says the sign has been a frequent discussion piece with her customers.

“I looked it up but I couldn’t find anything,” said Clark. “I think that’s kind of embarrassing to put it out there like that. I don’t think he should have put it out there.”

Hess says there is a little humor in the sign, but he is serious about getting his money back.

“Some people have said they are just tired of seeing it up there and maybe I’m trying to get people in the store to buy guns,” said Hess. “When he pays me back, I’ll take the sign down.”