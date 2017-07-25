Panthers rookie dropped off at training camp by his mom

WOFFORD, S.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers have started moving to South Carolina ahead of training camp in Wofford and one player proved you are never too old to have your mom by your side.

Rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel showed up Tuesday morning with his mother in tow and the internet imploded.

NFL Network Reporter Tiffany Blackmon called the moment a “smart rookie move” and said that his mom was “proudly watching” as he walked into camp.

Samuel told reporter Bill Voth that his mom needed the car, so she’s driving it back. Samuel said he was going to come to camp with Christian McCaffrey, but “it didn’t time up.”

But even if it had, he may have still asked mom for a ride.

In a 2015 video, Samuel described his mom as an “amazing woman.”

“I love my mom so much and she’s always been here for me,” he said in the video. “Without her, I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now.”

The same applies in 2017. Thanks, Mom!