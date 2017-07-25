Panthers training camp kicks off

CBS North Carolina’s Jeff Jones has the latest.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say two men arrested in the middle of the night on top of Philadelphia’s nearly 400-foot-tall Ben Franklin Bri…
Sponsored by:
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WNCN) — Panthers players have arrived in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where they’re beginning training camp at Wofford College today. CBS North Carolina’s Jeff Jones has the latest.
Advertisement
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.