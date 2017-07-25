Spotted at Panthers training camp: A 3-wheeled scooter

By Published:

WOFFORD, S.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday was move-in day for the Carolina Panthers at Wofford College in South Carolina.

The players will cram into dorms at Wofford for training camp, which lasts until August 13.

But what were some of the players “must haves” during camp?

Former Duke star Jeremy Cash was seen zipping around campus on a 3-wheeled scooter.

Kurt Coleman was looking for a quick-pick-me-up with his espresso machine.

And Matt Kahlil could be seen with a tiny mattress pad. Anyone who has attempted to sleep on a dorm mattress knows its less than ideal.

