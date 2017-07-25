Triangle residents divided on repealing Obama health care law

RALEIGH (WNCN) — Activists and advocates gathered for a second time Tuesday in front of Senator Thom Tillis’ Raleigh office.

They spoke out against repealing the Affordable Care Act, expressing concern that tens of millions of Americans could lose their health insurance.

“Prior to the Affordable Care Act my wife and I and our college age children had no insurance,” Patrick O’Neill, a Garner father of eight said.

Under it, that changed.

For $80 a month, he, his wife and their eight kids all had health insurance.

O’Neill admits it’s not a perfect system. But he worries about what will come next. His focus on his 12-year-old daughter, Mary Evelyn who has down syndrome.

“Fortunately, Medicaid was there for her in 2005 when she was born. It saved her life. She needed heart surgery at 7 months of age. We don’t know what Medicaid cuts are going to look like now,” O’Neill said.

But then there are small business owners, like the owner of China Uno.

David Chang said he’s had a different experience with the Affordable Care Act.

“Premium higher but we don’t see the benefit is higher,” Chang said.

Chang said he used to pay $4,000 a year for his family of five. Now he told CBS North Carolina he pays upwards of $17,000 a year.

“Working hard and still paying that much, it is a lot,” Chang said.

Chang has had his Holly Springs business for six years. He said he tries to do as much as he can himself to cut costs and only hires workers part-time.

“We just hope for the best. You know it’s better,” Chang said.

Chang said he loves his restaurant and doesn’t mind working long hours. His hope is that health care can become affordable for everyone.