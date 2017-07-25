UNC, NCAA meeting to include Roy Williams, Larry Fedora

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – An August meeting between the NCAA and UNC in Nashville will include football head coach Larry Fedora and men’s basketball coach Roy Williams.

In a letter addressed to Chancellor Carol Folt, the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions has set aside two days beginning August 16 to speak with representatives from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

The University released the letter Tuesday, along with other correspondences with the NCAA.

Those asked to be present at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville include:

Lissa Broome, faculty athletics representative

Bubba Cunningham, director of athletics

Larry Fedora, head football coach

Sylvia Hatchell, head women’s basketball coach

Vince Ille, senior associate director of athletics/compliance

Marielle vanGelder, compliance officer

Roy Williams, head men’s basketball coach

The meetings are closed to the public.

The Committee on Infractions is:

Dr. Carol Cartwright, president emerita, Kent State and Bowling Green State Universities

Alberto Gonzales, dean and Doyle Rogers Distinguished Professor of Law, Belmont University College

Eleanor Myers, associate professor of law emerita and interim associate dean for students at Temple University

Joseph Novak, retired football coach, Northern Illinois University

Larry Parkinson, director, Office of Enforcement, for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, public member, Washington

Jill Pilgrim, attorney and co-founder of Precise Advisory Group, public member, New York, New York

Greg Sankey, commissioner, Southeastern Conference, and chief hearing officer.